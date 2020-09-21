All-Jordanian specialised teams develop two ventilator models

AMMAN — Two specialised all-Jordanian teams have developed the prototypes of two “top-notch” ventilator models in line with the international standards, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri announced on Sunday.

The medical devices are of lower cost than imported ventilators, according to a ministry statement.

The ventilators, developed with direct support of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the Royal Scientific Society, Jordan Chamber of Industry, “came in a time when the world is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, accompanied with an increase in the demand for ventilators”, the minister said during a small announcement ceremony which was attended by a limited number of officials, adhering to Defence Order No. 16.

Hammouri highlighted Jordan’s ability to “turn challenges into opportunities”, whereas the Kingdom produces large quantities of public safety and health protection supplies, particularly face masks, as local production currently exceeds six million masks per day.

“Facilitating the work of the two entrepreneurial teams, as well as coordinating with the concerned authorities, come within the framework of the ministry to empower and support innovation and pioneering ideas,” Ministry Spokesperson Yanal Barmawi told The Jordan Times over the phone on Monday.

“This unprecedented achievement is a translation of the directives and vision of His Majesty King Abdullah, who always calls for fostering creative and pioneering ideas and supporting entrepreneurs, and enhancing development efforts in various fields,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted Hammouri as saying.

The preparatory version of the auto-lung apparatus operates via various systems such as the Synchronised Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation, the Assist-Control Ventilation, in addition to two other supporting modes, Nart Naghway who developed the auto-lung ventilator with Omran Bazadogh and Musa Abu Khalaf told The Jordan Times during a phone interview on Monday.

Naghway, a computer science graduate, added that given his experience in the area of project management and entrepreneurship, he was able to take part in the national initiative to produce breathing machines for COVID-19 patients in Jordan.

“Even though we are two teams, there is no competition between us. We are a strong and cohesive group that works towards benefitting the people,” Naghway said, noting that they have currently reached the functional prototype phase.

“This experience has definitely been challenging, yet it has been a fulfilling experience,” he noted.

Mohammad Kilani, a member of the “Breathe” initiative, said in a ministry statement made available to The Jordan Times that the initiative was voluntarily launched by several parties.

They brought together specialists in the field of design, manufacturing and medicine, in order to build prototypes that would eventually lead to producing local ventilators, Kilani added.

According to Hammouri, the “Breathe” initiative operates via the Continuous Mandatory Ventilation.