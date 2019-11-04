Amman Security Forum opens on Wednesday

AMMAN — The Amman Security Forum is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday with the participation of Arab and international figures and renowned speakers.

The opening session of the two-day forum, which has become a “high-profile, specialised and permanent” event on the regional and international levels, expects to see a “prominent” international attendance, organisers said in a statement on Monday.

Head of the organising committee Ayman Khalil said that this year’s event should witness “high-profile” US, Saudi and Iranian participation.

The event, regularly held in Amman, aims to shed light on the international scene to reach a “clear, balanced insight”, addressing options in foreign policy, regional cooperation and the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, with a focus on the Middle East.

The forum also allocates a number of activities to discuss the growing use of nuclear energy in the region, with participants reviewing several issues related to international cooperation that aims at enhancing security and developing the economy.