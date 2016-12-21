Anti-terror campaign continues — gov’t official

By Mohammad Ghazal - Dec 21,2016 - Last updated at Dec 21,2016

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday said it would continue security operations to arrest anyone who seeks to undermine the country’s stability and security in the aftermath of Sunday’s terrorist attack in Karak.

“We will defend our country, religion and people as well as the future of our children in the face of terrorist gangs and their heinous and inhumane acts that are prohibited by Islam,” an official told The Jordan Times Tuesday.

“We all stand united behind our armed forces and security apparatuses to counter terrorism and crimes,” the source added.

On Tuesday, the Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in Karak Castle, which is a Crusader fortress and tourist destination.

The attackers killed nine Jordanians and a Canadian tourist, while security forces killed all the four terrorists involved in the attack.

The US-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant Internet traffic, posted what it said was a statement by the terrorist group on its Twitter account.

Customarily, Amman does not respond to terrorists’ statements.

“Jordan is above responding to terrorist gangs,” said the official.

“The terrorist organisations will not undermine us. They are in disgrace and shame,” the official added.