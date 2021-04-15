Appeal Court overturns woman’s lese majeste conviction

AMMAN — The Court of Appeal on Thursday overturned the lese majeste conviction of a woman by the Magistrate Court for saying: “My father is better than the king”, in violation of Article of 195/1 of the Penal Code.

The news of the case went viral on social media platforms. A judicial source said that the Court of Appeal, after reviewing the case file, acquitted the woman of the charge due to lack of criminal intent.

The Court of Appeal said that the appellant did not mean to offend the King or hurt His Majesty’s dignity by any means, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The litigation process consists of different stages to ensure justice, the source said, adding that rulings issued by first-level courts, in case of contested judgement, are subject to reconsideration by a higher court to avoid any defect in the enforcement or interpretation of law.