Applications open for UK scholarship

AMMAN — Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential and strong academic backgrounds are now open and can be submitted until November 5, 2019.

The scholarship offers full financial support for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university while also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences, according to a statement from the global scholarship programme.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening and there are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2020/2021 academic year, according to the statement.

“We are looking for ambitious, professional and innovative future leaders from any walk of life, who will study hard in the UK, and be open to immersing themselves in the opportunities that arise,” British Ambassador to Jordan Edward Oakden was quoted in the statement as saying.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 15 scholars from Jordan, who won an award to study at a UK university this year, read the statement.