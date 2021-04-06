Aqaba plans to open sectors after Eid, pandemic permitting

AMMAN — The Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZA) on Monday said that a set of economic, trade and tourism measures aimed at reopening all sectors after Eid Al Fitr will be announced, provided that Aqaba residents register on the COVID-19 vaccination platform.

President of ASEZA Nayef Bakhit said that registration on the vaccination platform will allow the reopening of all sectors in the port city, along with easing precautionary measures, especially Friday lockdown after the holy month of Ramadan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also said that Aqaba, 330km south of Amman, will take bigger share of COVID-19 vaccines, once registration on the platform reaches accepted levels.