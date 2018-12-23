Arab League endorses Jordanian resolution for Beirut summit

AMMAN — The Arab League on Saturday endorsed a Jordanian-drafted resolution to be discussed by Arab leaders during their next summit in Beirut, on the burdens of Arab countries hosting refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Trade Ministry Secretary General Yousef Shamali headed the Jordanian delegation participating at the Arab Economic and Social Council’s extraordinary session.

The meeting was held to prepare for the 4th session of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit.

Shamali said that the most prominent part of the resolution involves the Arab League's General Secretariat following-up on requests submitted to international donors, specialised organisations and Arab funds to secure the necessary funding for projects submitted by Jordan.

The submitted resolution also tackled the challenges faced by UNRWA and its implications on the host countries of Palestinian refugees, according to Shamali.

The resolution stressed the continued provision of developmental, moral and financial support for UNRWA's regular and emergency programmes and activities.

It also called for the General Secretariat and its mission abroad and the Arab Ambassadors Council to continue using various channels of communication to urge countries and donors to fulfil their financial pledges to the agency to enable it to carry out its full tasks in accordance with its UN mandate, so additional burdens are not imposed on host countries.