Arab summit date set for March 29

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh on Tuesday said that under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, the Kingdom will host the 28th Arab summit on March, 29, 2017.

As of March 23, there will be preparatory political, economic and technical meetings at the level of ministries, permanent representatives and senior officials, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

His Majesty King Abdullah on October 24, issued directives to host the summit after Yemen apologised for not being able to host the session.

At the time, Judeh informed Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit of the decision, after the latter had conveyed the league’s request to His Majesty, Prime Minister Hani Mulki and the Cabinet.

Previously, Aboul Gheit had sent Judeh a letter explaining that Yemen, which is in the midst of a civil war, could not host the summit.

Judeh said in the statement on Tuesday that the Arab League’s general secretariat had been informed of the date, prior to embarking on coordination with its agencies on the necessary arrangements for the event.

Judeh noted that His Majesty will send official invitations to Arab kings, emirs and presidents to attend the high-profile meeting.