You are here
Arab summit date set for March 29
By JT - Nov 16,2016 - Last updated at Nov 16,2016
AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh on Tuesday said that under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, the Kingdom will host the 28th Arab summit on March, 29, 2017.
As of March 23, there will be preparatory political, economic and technical meetings at the level of ministries, permanent representatives and senior officials, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
His Majesty King Abdullah on October 24, issued directives to host the summit after Yemen apologised for not being able to host the session.
At the time, Judeh informed Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit of the decision, after the latter had conveyed the league’s request to His Majesty, Prime Minister Hani Mulki and the Cabinet.
Previously, Aboul Gheit had sent Judeh a letter explaining that Yemen, which is in the midst of a civil war, could not host the summit.
Judeh said in the statement on Tuesday that the Arab League’s general secretariat had been informed of the date, prior to embarking on coordination with its agencies on the necessary arrangements for the event.
Judeh noted that His Majesty will send official invitations to Arab kings, emirs and presidents to attend the high-profile meeting.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday said Jordan would exert all necessary efforts to ensure the success of the Arab League’s 28th
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday issued directives to host the Arab League’s 28th session after Yemen apologised for not being ab
CAIRO — The Arab League chose former Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Thursday as its new secretary general, after diplomats s
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Opinion
Nov 15, 2016
Nov 15, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment