Home » Local » ‘Arabs should not miss Iraq, Syria rebuild opportunity’

By JT - Sep 30,2017 - Last updated at Sep 30,2017

AMMAN — Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah on Saturday called on Arab stakeholders to take the initiative and compete for the largest possible share in project worth $2 trillion, designed for Iraq and Syria rebuild schemes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a working dinner on the sidelines of the Arab-African and the Jordanian-Gulf forums, Qudah noted that Arabs have an opportunity to invest, at a later stage, in the reconstruction of Yemen and Libya, which requires drafting joint plans and implementable ideas from now.

The minister stressed that lack of economic integration among Arab states would deprive them from such opportunities.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the value of  Arab-African trade exchange and investment is still low, calling for establishing effective partnerships, especially in light of the availability of raw materials in Africa.

DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)

Sat, 09/30/2017 - 23:29

THIS IS VERY SAD IF NOT OUT RIGHT SHAMEFUL TO CASH IN IN ON DESTROY AND REBUILD CAT AND MOUSE GAME. WHAT THE REGION NEEDS IS COHERRENT AND COMPREHENSIVE PEACE PLAN WHE PREVENTION SHOULD BE THE ORDER OF THE DAY. IN ALL THE WARS AND POST-WARS IN QUESTIONS, THE ARAB WORLD TOOK SIDES THAT DESTROYED THEIR BROTHERS AND SISTERS ONLY TO DREAN OF CASHING IN ON REBUILDING THE CITIES AND TOWNS. WHO SUPPORTED WHO IN THESE WARS IF NOT OUT RIGHT DIRECTLY INVOLDED IN WARS?. DURING THE IRAQ WARS, COUNTRIES IN THAT REGION SUPPORTED IT, BENNEFITED FROM IF AND IN FACT SERVED AS STAGGING GROUND FOR THE WAR. IN SYRIA, HAVE WE FORGOTTEN WHO FOUGHT AND ON WHICH SIDE. THE ARAB WORLD WHICH I LOVE AND RESPECT SHOULD BEGING TO LEARN FROM HISTORY TO SURVIVE AND CREATE A PROSPEROUS FUTURE FOR THEIR CHILDREN. I WISH THAT THE AUTHUR OF THIS ARTICLE CAN LOOK BACKWARDS JUST FOR ONLY TEN YEARS AS ASK IF ALL THESE COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED AND THE PART)S) THEY VOLUNTRILY AND/OR INVOLUNTRILY PLAYED.

