Army, anti-narcotics agents foil drug smuggling attempt

AMMAN — Border Guards, in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs through the Jordanian-Syrian border.

Border Guards and AND personnel thwarted an infiltration attempt by drug smugglers who were in possession of narcotics while trying to cross borders into the Kingdom, where the security personnel seized the drugs, according to a Public Security Department’s (PSD) statement.

Coordination and information exchange between AND and the military security on the planned smuggling resulted in detecting some people on the northern border, the PSD statement added.

Security personnel applied the rules of engagement followed in such situations, forcing the infiltrators to return to the Syrian territories.

Searching the area resulted in finding 241 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 113,000 Captagon pills, the statement said, adding that an investigation started.

The Jaber/Nasib crossing between Jordan and Syria was back to business as usual on Monday, after it was reopened for passenger and cargo movement under certain conditions agreed to between the two countries.

The crossing was closed for three years due to the security situation in southern Syria.