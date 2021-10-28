Army chief attends ‘Lions of the Desert’ military drill

AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday attended a tactical drill named “Lions of the Desert” implemented by the Naval Infantry Battalion/77, one of the units of the Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN).

Huneiti listened to a briefing by RJN Commander Col. Hisham Jarrah about the drill that was based on several scenarios with the aim of training personnel on how to plan, coordinate and execute quick decisions at the operational, logistical and training level for untraditional operation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

At the end of the exercise, the army chief conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Arby, to the naval force personnel, expressing his confidence in their efforts and praising the "distinguished level" of professionalism they achieved.