Army chief, Hellenic National Defence General Staff chief attend naval drill

AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, joined by Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros, on Tuesday attended a naval defence drill carried out by the Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Yachts Command.

The exercise is part of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army’s training plans with armies of Arab and friendly countries to raise the level of readiness and efficiency of the various units of the armed forces, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Huneiti and Floros were briefed by naval force commander Col. Hisham Jarrah on the progress of the operational and logistical exercise, which simulated field scenarios with the aim of training participants in similar conditions and how to plan and coordinate to achieve its objectives.