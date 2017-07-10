Army, intelligence department adopt professional codes of conduct

AMMAN — Upon directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), and after follow-ups by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen., Mahmoud Freihat, JAF has launched a professional code of conduct for its senior officers.

The code is based on, and in accordance with laws and regulations implemented in the Kingdom's national institutions and the JAF.

It aims to achieve more transparency, good governance and integrity, with the aim of improving the work of JAF personnel, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The provisions stress the importance of executing officers' tasks to the highest standards, as well as respecting and applying all laws and regulations neutrally and transparently, without discrimination or bias.

The code also calls for not using one's position, available information or gained expertise to achieve personal gains, whether directly or indirectly, and urges JAF employees to fully commit to the Kingdom's policy, according to the news agency.

Also on Sunday, the General Intelligence Department (GID), upon directives from the Supreme Commander, announced the adoption of a code of conduct for its employees, which included rules and procedures regulating the work of the GID and its personnel, Petra reported.

The code aims to maintain the good reputation of the department and the integrity of its personnel, in addition to increasing public confidence in GID staff, and ensuring full commitment to the laws and the Constitution, Petra added.

The code covers basic rules governing the work of GID personnel, which puts the public interest foremost and calls for carrying out tasks in a faithfully, transparently, accurately and free of bias, according to Petra.

The Royal Court on Saturday announced it had adopted a professional code of conduct for its senior officials, advisers and directors, in an effort to enhance work procedures.

The code builds on existing legal and regulatory frameworks currently implemented under national integrity laws, with the aim of bolstering commitment to them, embodying the status of the Royal Court as a model for public institutions in good governance, integrity, transparency, and accountability at the highest institutional and professional standards, according to a Royal Court statement.

The code’s adoption aims to strengthen the system of professional conduct governing the work of the court’s employees and to enhance its performance, in accordance with the principles of integrity, transparency and accountability, the statement said.