Army intelligence frees citizen kidnapped in Syria

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army's (JAF) Military Intelligence Department has freed a Jordanian citizen, Manhal Hamdan, who has been kidnapped by armed groups in south Syria a few days ago, a source at JAF said on Sunday.

According to the source, Hamdan is an owner of farms in south Syria and has been living there for some time.

The kidnappers threatened and tortured the man, and they asked for a ransom to free him. The intelligence personnel have freed him and returned him to his family in Irbid.

The source added that JAF works to protect the borders for the safety of citizens and will use all its power to prevent all harmful acts by any group.