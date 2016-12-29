You are here

Home » Local » Army personnel to receive salary bonus

Army personnel to receive salary bonus

By JT - Dec 29,2016 - Last updated at Dec 29,2016

AMMAN — Under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat on Thursday decided a salary bonus for army personnel, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

The raise ranges between JD10 and JD50 a month and includes civilian contractors. 

Based on a decision taken in 2015, the raise will be disbursed as of January 1, 2017, to be added to overall salary in order to calculate allowances, leave compensations and Social Security Corporation insurance subscriptions.  

The Royal makruma to disburse the allowance aims at improving army personnel’s living conditions and comes in appreciation of their efforts in defending the Kingdom, Petra said.

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Too little too late

Thursday 29 December 2016

UN paves the way for historic progress

Dec 29, 2016

A good step, but not enough

Dec 29, 2016

Being optimistic about 2017

Dec 29, 2016

Theresa May’s Brexit problem

Dec 29, 2016

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.