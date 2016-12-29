Army personnel to receive salary bonus

AMMAN — Under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat on Thursday decided a salary bonus for army personnel, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The raise ranges between JD10 and JD50 a month and includes civilian contractors.

Based on a decision taken in 2015, the raise will be disbursed as of January 1, 2017, to be added to overall salary in order to calculate allowances, leave compensations and Social Security Corporation insurance subscriptions.

The Royal makruma to disburse the allowance aims at improving army personnel’s living conditions and comes in appreciation of their efforts in defending the Kingdom, Petra said.