Army repatriates 37 Jordanians from Lebanon

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Thursday repatriated 37 Jordanians from Lebanon on board a transport plane affiliated with the Royal Air Force, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to secure the return of citizens stranded in countries that are under aviation restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the arrivals will observe quarantine according to the protocol followed in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The arrivals, who landed at the Marka Military Airport, praised the JAF’s efforts and its humanitarian role in Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic blast in Beirut on August 4.