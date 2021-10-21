You are here
Army thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs using drone
By JT - Oct 21,2021 - Last updated at Oct 21,2021
Representative image (Photo courtesy of unsplash.com)
AMMAN — The Eastern Military Zone on Thursday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria using a drone.
An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said that the drone was intercepted, and that a search of the site resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The source added that the army will show zero tolerance towards any infiltration or smuggling attempts that seek to tamper with the Kingdom’s security.
