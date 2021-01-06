ASE trade value dropped by 33.9% in 2020 — bourse head

AMMAN — The Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), Mazen Wathaifi, said that the repercussions of the spread of the virus had “a clear impact” on the performance of the ASE and on the listed companies, like other Arab and international stock exchanges, which were affected in varying degrees.

He also said that the repercussions of the spread of the virus, the closure of the economic sectors, and the procedures that were taken as precautionary measures to limit the spread of the pandemic formed pressure on the world's economies and on companies’ activity, as same situation was for national economy and Jordanian companies.

The trading value at the ASE decreased during 2020 reaching JD1 billion, marking a drop of 33.9 per cent, compared with JD1.6 billion for the year 2019, the ASE announced on its website.

The number of traded shares reached 1.1 billion shares, traded through 421,000 transactions, compared with 1.2 billion shares traded during 2019 through 503,000 transactions.

The market capitalisation of listed shares at the ASE decreased to JD12.9 billion, registering a decrease of 13.5 per cent compared with the end of 2019. Thus, the market capitalisation of listed shares at the ASE for 2020 constituted 41.5 per cent of GDP.

As for the non-Jordanian investment at the ASE, the statistics showed that the total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors during 2020 was JD96.9 million, representing 8.9 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD164.5 million.

As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD67.5 million. Accordingly, non-Jordanian ownership in companies listed at the ASE by end of December 2020 represented 51.1 per cent of the total market value, 32.5 per cent for Arab investors and 18.6 per cent for non-Arab investors.