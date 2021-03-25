You are here
Attempt to smuggle 900,000 narcotic pills foiled — PSD
By JT - Mar 25,2021 - Last updated at Mar 25,2021
AMMAN — The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), in coordination with the security forces and the Jordan Customs Department, on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle 900,000 narcotic pills hidden within a shipping vehicle, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
A Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that the individual suspected of being involved in the case was arrested.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 25, 2021
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.