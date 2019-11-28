Auditing committees close down 210 organisations in 2019

AMMAN — The Ministry of Social Development has formed 52 auditing committees since the beginning of the year, which have since conducted around 1,500 field visits to various organisations across the Kingdom and closed 210 organisations thus far, a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The committees have issued warnings to 601 organisations and recruited temporary management staff for 71 organisations until they “rectify their situations and properly organise and complete their management elections” to continue organisation activity as usual, Head of the Organisations Directorate at the ministry Ayed Al Abbadi was quoted in the statement as saying.

Al Abbadi added that the directorate has issued 18 circulations on issues related to the organisations, in addition to 331 reports to follow up on their work.

For his part, Spokesperson at the ministry Ashraf Khreis highlighted the ministry’s role of forming committees to enhance the organisations’ operations and provide the needed support for establishing projects that generate income and improve living conditions, according to the statement.

Khreis said that there are around 6,000 organisations registered at the ministry, of which around 3,800 are charitable organisations, the statement said.

He added that the government views charitable organisations as "important partners" that enjoy "full independence", as well as supervision from the ministry after their registration.