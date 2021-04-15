Awqaf minister slams Israeli forces’ storming of Al Aqsa, disconnection of loudspeakers

AMMAN — Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh on Wednesday condemned Israeli forces’ storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and disconnecting the mosque’s loudspeakers to prevent broadcasting of the call for prayer, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a press briefing, Khalaileh also denounced the threatening of employees of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department, including threats to arrest Director General of Jerusalem Awqaf Department Sheikh Azzam Al Khatib, considering it a “dangerous precedent”, especially that it coincides with the first days of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli forces disregarded the feelings of Muslims around the world, violating all norms and international and humanitarian laws, he said.

Warning against the continued provocations, Khalaileh highlighted that Al Aqsa Mosque, with its total, undivisible area of 144 dunums protected by the Hashemite Custodianship, is a place of worship for Muslims only.