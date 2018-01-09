You are here
Bank adoption remains low across Jordan
By JT - Jan 09,2018 - Last updated at Jan 09,2018
AMMAN - Less than half of the population over 21 years of age in Jordan have bank accounts, a survey by the Arab Advisors Group showed Tuesday.
The study, which was conducted with 925 individuals over 21 years of age, revealed that around 45 per cent of the respondents have bank accounts in one or more of the operational 25 banks in Jordan.
The survey indicated that bank adoption among male respondents was higher than among female respondents, where 57.6 per cent of male respondents reported having bank accounts, according to a statement by the group emailed to The Jordan Times Tuesday.
The survey was conducted based on the demographic breakdown of 12 governorates in Jordan.
