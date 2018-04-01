You are here
Bank robbed at gunpoint in Khalda, JD60,000 in cash stolen
By JT - Apr 01,2018 - Last updated at Apr 01,2018
AMMAN — A bank was robbed at gun point in Amman's Khalda area on Sunday, according to a statement by the Public Security Department (PSD).
The suspect escaped with JD60,000 from the bank, the PSD said in the statement a copy of which was obtained by The Jordan Times.
The investigation and search are under way.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 01, 2018
Apr 01, 2018
Apr 01, 2018
Apr 01, 2018
Opinion
Mar 31, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment