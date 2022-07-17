Beatboxing competition brings together young talents to create ‘music from mouth’

Samer Awni Abu Serrieh, 2022 King of the Beat winner, and Razan Imad, the competition’s sole female beatboxer (Photos courtesy of Cristina Martelo)

AMMAN — The energy was high at the 2022 Jordan Beatbox Championship, as the audience opened the competition with “Three, Two, One, Beatbox!”

This year’s competition, “The King of the Beat”, was held earlier this month at the National Centre for Culture and Arts.

Beatboxing, or a “moving boombox”, is the imitation of percussion sounds using only your voice and is a practice that has become increasingly popular since the 1980s.

Jordan’s national beatboxing competition has been held since 2014, said Abood Al Adhab, the competition’s organiser, in a recent interview with The Jordan Times, adding that he did not want beatboxers to “struggle to find a stage”.

Adhab said that the idea for the competition came as it is “hard to be successful anywhere, people don’t see you as a musician but as a talent”.

Razan Imad, the competition’s sole female beatboxer, told The Jordan Times that she becomes her own instrument when she beatboxes, creating “music from my mouth”.

In having this stage, young beatboxers can “release negative energy and transform it into positive energy” Samer Awni Abu Serrieh, who won this year’s beatboxing competition, told The Jordan Times.

“I feel free when I beatbox”, he added, noting that beatboxing gives him hope, getting inspired by listening to drums and nature.

Adhab, who credited his wife Nikky for the event’s success, said that many are drawn to beatboxing as they want to “relate to something”, and “be far away from the drama” if they are struggling in their personal lives.

The “respectful nature” of beatboxing culture creates a safe space for many, said Adhab. He advises beatboxers not to “listen to criticism if you do not want to, enjoy the music, and be yourself”. Imad also noted that you should not “be afraid of criticism from family, friends or the community”.

Although there are not many female beatboxers, Imad said that she does not “care if I am facing boys or girls”, and encourages females to join and not to worry about judgement from others.

Abu Serrieh noted that there are not enough women in beatboxing, adding that he hopes to spread awareness and do workshops in the future to “encourage girls and guys” and “let them know what beatboxing is”.

While there are no lyrics in beatboxing, the kind of beats that are used can be drawn from many different cultures. For instance, Adhab said that he adds rhythms found in bedouin music to his beatboxing.

In incorporating different elements, the identity of the beat becomes unique to the beatboxer, with Imad noting that she feels that she can reclaim space through beatboxing and express herself.