BeyondCapital selects seven companies to join start-up programme

AMMAN — BeyondCapital on Sunday announced the names of 10 entrepreneurs from 7 companies to join its Start-up Support Programme, which will offer them tailored mentorship from Jordanian mentors, access to markets, capital and subsidised services.

According to a statement sent by BeyondCapital, the programme’s multistep selection process shortlists candidates who have the most innovative and high growth potential projects. Shortlisted candidates are then invited to present at the selection panel.

The panel then assesses the companies based on their readiness and growth potential, and chooses those most fit to join the programme.

The entrepreneurs who were selected on Sunday are: Qais Sabri of Eon Aligner; which provides an invisible and removable alternative to traditional braces that straightens and aligns teeth, Mohammed Nasif and Hamed Masri of Robu; a cloud-based financial strategy software for creating flexible, professional financial forecasts, Reem Khouri of Whyise; an impact analytics solution for organisations to deploy their resources and make decisions based on evidence, Kamel Almani of WashyWash; an eco-friendly on-demand laundry and dry cleaning service app, Sami Kamal of BioEnergyTech; a health supplements provider with products based on research of natural ingredients, Nadeem and Ramez Srouji of Kips Dehydrated Foods; a manufacturing company specialising in dehydrating kale to produce healthy natural snacks and Amina Mango of Amina’s Skin Care; a manufacturing company producing organic certified products.

BeyondCapital’s Managing Director Tamer Salah said in the statement that “we have been witnessing the development of our portfolio companies and are extremely excited to have this incredible batch of companies join the programme”.

Panellist Nowar Shahrouri from the Innovative Start-ups and SMEs Fund, said in the statement that “today was yet another display of remarkable Jordanian entrepreneurial talent. All of our efforts are aimed at nurturing this talent and helping it achieve its full potential”.

BeyondCapital is a joint partnership between Endeavour Jordan and Silicon Badia with funding from USAID, aiming to mature the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem in Jordan by providing comprehensive support, the statement said.