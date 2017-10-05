'Bike set on fire' outside Jordan military mission in Paris

AMMAN — Investigation is under way after a motorcycle in front of the Jordanian military attache's office in Paris was set on fire Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

In remarks to The Jordan Times on Wednesday, a well-informed source from the Foreign Ministry stressed that "a motorcycle was set on fire and did not explode", adding that "no one was hurt but only some damage to the two cars the motorcycle was in between”.

The Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted a ministry source as saying early Wednesday that a motorbike exploded in front of Jordan's military mission, but that no staff members were injured in the explosion.

Reuters quoted Paris’ police department as saying that the fire spread to a diplomatic vehicle early in the morning, but there was nothing that "corresponded to an explosion”.

The Paris police department said an investigation was under way.

"There is a suspicion of terror anyway given the location [diplomatic missions]," the source, who preferred to remain unnamed, said, adding: "The ministry is now following up on the issue with the French authorities."

The Paris police department said an investigation had been opened, but there was nothing to suggest the incident was related to terrorism.