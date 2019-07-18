Boulevard company says steps taken to unfreeze assets

AMMAN — The Abdali Boulevard Company on Wednesday said that it has taken the required measures to have a precautionary attachment imposed on the Boulevard lifted.

The company noted that the freeze was the result of a dispute with the project’s contractor on payment due dates, adding that the value of the payments did not exceed 8 per cent of the Boulevard’s total construction costs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The company also affirmed the security of its solvency and its commitment to the law, as well as to agreements made with relevant stakeholders.

The attachment procedure was implemented through the law, the company said, noting that efforts are under way to end it to benefit both sides.

The Amman Court of First Instance made the decision to enforce the precautionary attachment on the company’s movable and immovable assets in favour of Saudi Oger’s Amman branch.