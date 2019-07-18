You are here

Home » Local » Boulevard company says steps taken to unfreeze assets

Boulevard company says steps taken to unfreeze assets

By JT - Jul 18,2019 - Last updated at Jul 18,2019

AMMAN — The Abdali Boulevard Company on Wednesday said that it has taken the required measures to have a precautionary attachment imposed on the Boulevard lifted.  

The company noted that the freeze was the result of a dispute with the project’s contractor on payment due dates, adding that the value of the payments did not exceed 8 per cent of the Boulevard’s total construction costs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

The company also affirmed the security of its solvency and its commitment to the law, as well as to agreements made with relevant stakeholders. 

The attachment procedure was implemented through the law, the company said, noting that efforts are under way to end it to benefit both sides. 

The Amman Court of First Instance made the decision to enforce the precautionary attachment on the company’s movable and immovable assets in favour of Saudi Oger’s Amman branch. 

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.



Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.