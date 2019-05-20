Breast cancer programme completes 2nd TOT training project in Maan, Mafraq

By JT - May 20,2019 - Last updated at May 20,2019

AMMAN — The Jordan Breast Cancer Programme (JBCP) on Sunday announced the conclusion of the “Training-of-Trainers (TOT) Agents of Change” projects in Maan and Mafraq for the current year, 2019.

The programme launched and concluded two other projects in Irbid and Zarqa earlier this year, according to an EU statement that was sent to The Jordan Times.

The “Agents of Change” workshops focused on gender and entrepreneurship issues to emphasise on the importance of educating women about their rights to health awareness and cancer prevention, the statement said.

Part of an EU civil society project entitled “Blended Learning and Behaviour Change for Local Development”, the training helps women better understand the importance of their financial and economic independence, the statement added.

Educating communities and empowering women are the aim for programme, the EU stressed, by building capacities and conducting awareness sessions and activities in order to change the social behaviour of the target group in health related fields, mostly pertaining to lifestyle and cancer.

The JBCP has conducted 15 training sessions, delivered by activists and volunteers in the fields of health and women, from civil society and community based organisations.