British Council announces UK-Jordan Centenary Climate Competition for Young Learners and Young Adults 2021

AMMAN — The British Council and British Embassy on Thursday launched their UK-Jordan Centenary Climate Competition for Young Learners and Young Adults with the theme “Climate change – Jordan and the next one hundred years”.

The competition is designed to celebrate 100 years of friendship between Jordan and the UK, and to encourage young people in Jordan to use their creativity to raise awareness and promote action on climate change and the challenges it presents in Jordan now and in the future, according to a British Council statement.

“In Jordan’s centenary year, we are proud to highlight the ongoing partnership between our two countries and look forward to working together for our mutual benefit in the next 100 years,” the statement said.

Tackling climate change will be one of the most important shared challenges we face in that period and this competition will highlight the vital role that the young generation of Jordanians have to play, it added.

The announcement of the winners will be timed to coincide with the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held in Glasgow from October 31 until November 31, 2021.

Bridget Brind, UK ambassador said: “The recent extreme weather, wildfires and flooding indicate that climate change is one of the greatest threats to global security and our existence. Young people of today will face the worst effects in future and it is vital that they are part of a sustainable, resilient recovery from COVID-19”.

“This competition, celebrating 100 years of friendship between Jordan and the UK, encourages Jordanian youth to use their creativity to raise awareness and accelerate climate action, to help unleash Jordan’s potential in driving clean energy, marine protection and opportunities for green investment,” she added.

The competition is open to children aged between six and 17, and young adults aged between 18 and 30. Entries can be submitted between 10 September and 10 October 2021, read the statement.

A panel will choose the winners in Jordan, each of the three age groups will receive a prize and their work will be displayed at the British Council on Rainbow Street. The top two winners (18-30 years of age) will enjoy full accommodation for one night with a family member at Feynan Eco-lodge sponsored by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN).

Prizes will be presented by the British Embassy to the top three winners for younger participants (6-12 years of age). The British Council will also offer free courses to the third place winners aged 14 and older. The ten best runners up in each age group will receive a certificate of excellence.

To find out more about eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3DWHtNk