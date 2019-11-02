Bus Rapid Transit announces detours between Zarqa, Amman

AMMAN — The Ministry of Public Works and Housing on Saturday announced detours caused by the third phase of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which involve traffic moving from Zarqa to Amman.

The new detours extend over 1,500 metres from the Abu Sayyah Tunnel to the Prince Hashem neighbourhood in Russeifa (before the Pepsi Bridge area), according to the announcement.

Bayan Al Jawarsheh, who lives in Amman but studies at the Hashemite University in Zarqa, told The Jordan Times on Saturday that the detours are “extremely tiresome”.

“The detours make roads smaller and lead from the main road to the side roads, which are usually in residential areas filled with people, increasing the possibility of traffic accidents,” Al Jawarsheh said.

“Personally, I have to spend a lot of time commuting when going back to Amman, and by the time I am home, I feel extremely fatigued from the long period sitting in the bus,” she added.

Momen Kamel, who commutes from Zarqa to the University of Jordan area for work, said that he has to sit for at least an hour-and-a-half on the bus before reaching home.

“I am only twenty-five and I already have back pains because of the long time I have to spend sitting. I hope that once the project is complete, the bus will actually be rapid enough to make the commute smoother and our lives easier,” he noted.

The announcement said that the detours will divert traffic heading from Zarqa to Amman through Al Fakhourah neighbourhood, which starts after the Abu Sayyah Tunnel and reaches the Prince Hashem neighbourhood mosque.

The Fakhourah detour extends over 950 metres and exits from the road across the Traffic Park, the announcement said, adding that the entrance to King Talal road (leading to Msheirfeh) will be closed as well.

In regards to traffic from Amman to Zarqa, the announcement said that there are currently no changes, but that arrangements for detours will be announced this Tuesday.

The ministry said that all elements of road safety and warning labels have been secured for the announced detours, and urged people to follow the signs to preserve their safety and others’.