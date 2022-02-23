Businesses thrive on ‘Twosday’, 2/22/22

AMMAN — Businesses capitalised on the palindromic date of 2/22/22 on Tuesday, affectionately known as “twosday”.

Many shops, restaurants and businesses offered special discounts on this occasion.

Saif Omran, a marketing specialist, told The Jordan Times that people nowadays tend to follow such trends and celebrate these special days.

“It is important for any kind of business to stay up-to-date with what is trending and use these trends to attract customers,” Omran noted.

He highlighted the importance of marketing through social media, knowing how to attract people as it is “a key to a successful business”, giving people what they wish.

Hamzah Al Sharif, a restaurant owner in Amman, indicated that the reservations were already full on Tuesday a few days prior. “We received numerous calls the day before and on Tuesday as well,” he told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Sharif noted that the turnout was better than most of January. “The demand was high and we made great sales mostly from couples, as they like to make nice memories on such dates,” he added.

Lara Kareem, an online-based dessert business owner, said that she benefited greatly on Tuesday, as she also had a special offer going on.

“I wanted to give people a special sweet treat on the day. I did not expect such huge demand, but I was surprised and we actually sold out of almost everything by the evening,” she told The Jordan Times.

According to numerologists, the date falling on a Tuesday is so rare, and will only happen again in another 400 years in 2422.