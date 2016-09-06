Cabinet adopts human resources strategy

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Tuesday adopted the newly released National Strategy for Human Resources Development, vowing support to ideas set by Her Majesty Queen Rania to improve education.

The Council of Ministers stressed its support to the Queen Rania Teacher Academy, which works to improve teachers' skills and performance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Cabinet also decided to establish an independent centre for curricula and evaluation, so as to prepare high-quality and efficient curricula, and to encourage competitiveness, entrepreneurship and innovation in a way that contributes to better educational outcomes.

Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania on Monday attended a ceremony to launch the strategy, where the National Committee for Human Resources Development presented its recommendations to develop the education sector in the Kingdom and human resources in general.

The committee was formed in April last year after His Majesty King Abdullah sent a letter to then prime minister, Abdullah Ensour, highlighting the urgent need for Jordan to develop an integrated, comprehensive, strategic and well-defined system for human resources development.

The plan deals with developing elementary education, higher education, technical education and vocational training sectors with the purpose of achieving a qualitative leap in human resources.

During the launch ceremony, Her Majesty highlighted loopholes and shortcomings in the existing educational system, and called for revolutionising the education process in the coming decade.

She said talent is the most valuable commodity in the world, and that “knowledge, innovation, and technology are key ingredients to the success of any country, and we are no exception. Success is within our reach if we invest in education today, not tomorrow — because the only thing that stands between our present, and the future we aspire to, is ourselves”.