Cabinet appoints Adel Sharkas as new governor of CBJ

By JT - Jan 05,2022 - Last updated at Jan 05,2022

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to appoint Adel Sharkas as the new governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), succeeding Ziad Fariz.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Khasawneh expressed appreciation for Fariz’s contributions to serving the Kingdom, notably his efforts towards maintaining monetary stability amid critical economic circumstances, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.