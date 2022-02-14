Cabinet approves amendments to gov’t procurement system

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday approved amendments to the government procurement system for the year 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported

The amended system comes for the purpose of adding provisions related to the purchase of supplies, advisory services, works and technical services needed by the armed forces and security services.

During a session headed by Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh, the Cabinet also agreed on the criteria for examining lingering claims between taxpayers and/or violators, and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) for the year 2022.

Under these criteria, a committee is formed in ASEZA to examine requests submitted by taxpayers or violators and recommend the acceptance of settlements between the taxpayer or violator and the authority.

This committee is formed under the chairmanship of a judge chosen by the Judicial Council, and the membership of two people, the first with the title of the chairman of ASEZA’s board of commissioners from the private sector, provided that this person is experienced and specialised in customs affairs, while the other is named a member of the committee as a representative of the authority or customs.

The Council of Ministers also decided to transfer Secretary General of the Prime Ministry Mohammed Ashraf Ibrahim Samara to work as an adviser in the Prime Minister's Office at his current rank and salary, and to refer Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Abdulbasit Kabariti to retirement.

According to their decisions, Abdulatif Najdawi was appointed Secretary General of the Prime Ministry and Mohammad Zanati as Director General of the Prime Minister's Office.

They also approved transferring Cabinet adviser Firas Majali to occupy the position of the secretary general of the Constitutional Court, at his current rank and salary.