Cabinet approves work permit fee cuts in agriculture, bakery sectors for 3 months

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday approved the reference document of the organisational structure for implementing the 10-year strategy of inclusive education.

The strategy, launched by the Education Ministry and Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), is aimed at boosting the integration of students with disabilities into mainstream learning, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Cabinet decided to form a committee, to be headed by the premier, to draw the policies and strategies related to inclusive education.

During its session, the Council of Ministers approved to cut work permits fees for non-Jordanian workers in the agriculture and bakery sectors by JD200, out of JD400, for three months.

The cut will be only implemented on the work permit renewal rather than recruitment for the first time.

The Cabinet tasked the Labour Minister and Minister of State for Investment Affairs to develop a vision, within two months, of a new mechanism to manage the issue of foreign workers’ work permits and put forward solutions to ensure that calls for cut or exemptions for these sectors are not repeated.

The Council of Ministers also decided to exempt Jordan Cooperative Corporation’s debtors from fines and interests that total JD1.8 million, provided they pay their loans by the end of 2021.

The Cabinet also approved the interconnection security agreement between the Interior Ministry and US Department of Homeland Security. The agreement that will be signed is aimed at facilitating Jordanians’ entry to the US, through providing access to Global Entry programme instead of waiting at US airports, Petra added.