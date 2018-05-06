Cabinet to discuss new income tax law today

AMMAN — The Cabinet is expected to discuss and set the mandating reasons for a new income tax law before the bill is posted online for people to access and comment on.

During a meeting with the Economic Policies Council (EPC) on Sunday, Prime Minister Hani Mulki said that a copy of the first draft of the law would be forwarded to the legislation committee, which is affiliated with the EPC, to discuss and give feedback, especially with regard to the aspects of the bill that stipulate tougher penalties for tax evasion, and the others concerning social justice and the proposed ascending tax scale.

The law, which is expected to trigger a national debate and controversy, is aimed at curbing tax evasion and improve collection mechanisms as one way the government has sought to address economic ailments, besides its 2017 measures to lift subsidies and other corrective measures.

Local news reports cited leaks suggesting that the new draft law would also lower tax exemption for families from JD24,000 to JD16,000 and for individuals from JD12,000 to JD8,000.

Mulki said at yesterday’s meeting that “all economic policies of the government adopt a balanced approach to overcome financial challenges and stimulate economic growth”, stressing that legislative changes and updated policies are prerequisites to achieve these goals.