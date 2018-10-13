Cabinet economic team review stimulation policy

AMMAN — The government’s economic team on Saturday discussed several economy and investment procedures aimed at stimulating the economy and enhancing the economic growth.

During the meeting, headed by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, team members went over means to enhance the national economy’s competitiveness and increase national exports through focusing on sectors in which Jordan enjoys added value, such as pharmaceuticals and some agricultural produce, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The members also discussed establishing a holding company, according to international standards, that can be open for Arab funds and citizens, whether residents or expatriates, interested in implementing investment projects in infrastructure sectors, such as transport, education and health.