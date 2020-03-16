Cabinet endorses new regulations for domestic staffing agencies

AMMAN — The Cabinet has endorsed regulations for household and domestic staffing agencies for 2020, with the aim of addressing key issues that have affected the industry at large by establishing penal systems based on human rights.

These issues include the foreign domestic workers leaving their workplaces without notice as well as refusing to work.

Previous resolutions aimed to ensure the rights of Jordanians who employ foreign workers by underlining the responsibilities of both sides, whereas the Cabinet’s decision clarifies the legal limits and procedures for hiring and transition processes, according to a statement from the Labour Ministry made available to The Jordan Times on Monday.

Minister of Labour Nidal Bataineh said on Monday that the Cabinet’s new regulation obliges household hiring agencies to ascertain that employees are not infected with a communicable virus or disease and that female employees are not pregnant and are able to work within 90 days from the date of the worker’s entrance to the Kingdom, the statement added.

If the workers do not meet the above criteria, they "must be deported back to their countries within a week from the date of the Health Ministry’s medical examination, without charging the employer”, Bataineh said.

The ministry also obliges agencies to return the amounts of money paid by the employer or replace the current worker with another from inside or outside the Kingdom within 14 days in the case that the worker leaves his or her workplace without notification or refuses to work within 90 days of his or her entrance to Jordan. After this period, insurance companies are obliged to compensate the Jordanian employer, the statement said.

“This regulation governs costs of hiring foreign workers, including flight tickets and work permits, as well as agencies’ commission and the medical examination by the Ministry of Health,” Bataineh said in the statement.

The Cabinet’s decision also stipulates that foreign workers only be hired through licensed and authorised entities that have signed agreements and memoranda of understanding with the government.