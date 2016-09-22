You are here
Cabinet issues by-law governing governorate councils’ elections
By JT - Sep 22,2016 - Last updated at Sep 22,2016
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the by-law of governorate councils’ constituencies under the 2015 Decentralisation Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The by-law comes as part of the preparations for the elections of the governorates councils, in line with the Royal Designation Letter to the government.
According to the by-law, the Kingdom is divided into 145 constituencies with a total of 270 seats.
Amman will have 31 constituencies with 41 seats, Irbid 22 constituencies and 39 seats, Balqa 12 constituencies and 21 seats, Karak 10 constituencies and 21 seats, Maan eight constituencies and 16 seats.
As for Zarqa, the third largest city, it will be divided into 13 constituencies and allocated 30 seats, Mafraq 18 constituencies and 25 seats, Tafileh six constituencies and 14 seats, Madaba six constituencies and 15 seats, Ajloun seven constituencies and 19 seats, Jerash six constituencies and 15 seats and Aqaba six constituencies and 14 seats.
Women, according to Article 3 of the by-law, will get 27 seats across the Kingdom, divided as follows: four seats for the capital, four for Irbid, three for Zarqa, two for Balqaa, two for Karak, two for Maan, two for Mafraq, one for Tafileh, two for Madaba, two for Ajloun, two for Jerash and one for Aqaba.
According to the Decentralisation Law, the governorate council will serve as a legislature, while an executive council headed by the governor, with members representing top officials in the area, will represent the local government.
Women have a 10 per cent quota, while the Cabinet is entailed to appoint a maximum of 15 per cent of the elected members in each council, provided that a third of such seats are allocated to women.
The Decentralisation Law was endorsed by the outgoing Parliament and His Majesty King Abdullah has directed the government of Mulki to enact the by-laws and instructions necessary to put the law into effect so that the elections would take place during 2017.
In the Designation Letter, His Majesty said: “Within the same framework, the Decentralisation Law, enacted last year, is a key link in the political reform chain, aimed at enhancing people's participation in the development-related decision making process. This contributes to the development and capacity building of governorates, ensuring fairer distribution of development gains. Therefore, the government is mandated to issue all the necessary by-laws and instructions to implement the Decentralisation Law, including making the necessary arrangements to hold the elections of the governorates' councils next year.”
Breakdown of governorate councils electoral constituencies under new by-law
Governorate
Number of Constituencies
Number of Seats
Number of Seats Reserved for Women
Amman
31
41
4
Irbid
22
39
4
Zarqa
13
30
3
Balqa
12
21
2
Karak
10
21
2
Ajloun
7
19
2
Jerash
6
15
2
Madaba
6
15
2
Mafraq
18
25
2
Tafileh
6
14
1
Maan
8
16
2
Aqaba
6
14
1
TOTAL
145
270
27
