Cabinet sets up crisis task force after Dead Sea incident

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday formed a ministerial team to deal with emergencies and crises, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The team is headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Rajai Muasher with Minister of State for Institutional Performance Development Majd Shweikeh, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Mubarak Abu Yamin and Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat as members.

The formation of the team, which will operate in coordination with ministries and agencies according to the field of specialisation, aims to deal with any crisis or emergency circumstances in a manner that ensures proper management.

The decision came as the government faced a wave of blame in the aftermath of the Dead Sea incident, which saw 21 people, mostly schoolchildren, died and 35 were injured last Thursday when flashfloods in the hot springs area near the Dead Sea was swept over with quick and heavy rain.