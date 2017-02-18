Cabinet to wrap up economic growth plan before month end

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Saturday directed members of the ministerial economic team to present a detailed programme on the procedures aimed at stimulating economic growth this year, to be reviewed and endorsed before the end of the month.

Heading a meeting of the team at the Prime Ministry, Mulki said that the government's economic programme and reforms focused on taking procedures to reduce expenditure and increase revenues, and that the government now will implement measures necessary for stimulating economic growth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The government is committed to applying His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives not to overburden citizens, the premier said.

In this regard, he said that some economic reform procedures are sometimes promoted as “affecting citizens”, although some are merely meant to address “distortions”, such as those related to the sales tax.

Mulki stressed the importance of taking the necessary measures to boost economic growth, especially in terms of increasing private sector investments, in a way that generates more jobs.