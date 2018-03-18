You are here
Canada’s Trudeau calls King to discuss region, ties
By JT - Mar 18,2018 - Last updated at Mar 18,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received a phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in which they discussed mechanisms of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries in various areas, and the latest global and regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.
His Majesty visited Canada last August and met with Trudeau over bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.
