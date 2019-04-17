Cases against 560 indebted women dropped as part of King’s initiative

AMMAN — Cases against 560 gharimat (indebted women) were dropped on Wednesday, as part of those targeted in His Majesty King Abdullah’s initiative, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdul Nasser Abul Bassal said.

The women’s loans ranged between JD1,036 and JD1,100 and met the conditions and standards set by the coordination committee formed to implement the initiative, Abul Bassal noted as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

King Abdullah, in a call-in with Jordan Television’s “Yise’d Sabahak” programme on March 22, saluted Jordanian mothers on Mother’s Day, and called for a national effort to support indebted Jordanian women unable to pay back loans they had taken to support their families.

On March 30, the Zakat Fund announced that His Majesty would cover the debts of 1,500 gharimat.

The Zakat Fund, which is in charge of supervising the execution of the initiative, had already raised JD3 million before the King’s donation.

Women whose debts exceed JD1,000 will also receive help if additional funds are received, the minister said, noting that the fund was still receiving donations for the cause.

The total number of gharimat who have benefited from the initiative so far stands at 5,974, and the total sum paid on their behalf under the Royal Initiative has reached JD3,160,890.