CDD receives ambulance from US embassy

AMMAN — The US Embassy’s Office of Diplomatic Security Anti-terrorism Assistance (ATA) programme on Thursday provided an ambulance to the Civil Defence Directorate’s (CDD) Ambulance and Humanitarian Support Department of the Public Security Directorate (PSD), to help meet ambulance service needs in the Amman region.

PSD and ATA marked the donation in a ceremony, attended by Assistant Director for Administration and Logistics Support Brig. Gen. Motasem Abu Shattal, and US Embassy Regional Security Officer Seth Lindenfeld, that commemorates the strength of the US-Jordan security partnership, according to an embassy statement.

“We are happy to make this contribution today to support the important work of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in providing emergency services to the people of Jordan. It is a testament to the close and continuing partnership between our two countries,” said Lindenfeld.

Brig. Gen. Abu Shattal expressed appreciation for the continued support and partnership with the ATA programme, saying: “Today, with great appreciation, we receive this grant, a state-of-the-art ambulance to be used - in addition to the protective equipment and gear grant that preceded this grant - in facing the COVID-19 pandemic. This support and assistance are beneficial to the citizens and the residents of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as it helps preserve their health and physical wellness”.

The US-Jordanian security partnership bolsters the capabilities of law enforcement and counter-terrorism professionals in Jordan.

Since 1987, ATA has provided advanced law enforcement and counterterrorism training to over 7,690 Jordanian law enforcement officials.

Those programmes have included training in tactical operations, cyber-crimes, explosive detection, violent crimes, investigative techniques, tactical medicine, forensics, and train-the-trainer programmes for Jordanian co-instructors.

ATA also mentors key Jordanian law enforcement units to directly build capacity, increase professionalism, and support PSD application of modern international standards.

In addition to the assistance delivered directly to Jordanian security forces, Jordan and the United States jointly host 27 partner nations and deliver approximately 70 training events each year to build regional capacity.

The ATA Programme, a strategic partnership between the US Department of State’s Bureau of Counterterrorism (CT) and Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS), serves as a primary provider of US government antiterrorism training and equipment to 53 active partner nations, building capacity to investigate, detect, deter, and disrupt terrorist activities while bolstering foreign civilian law enforcement counterterrorism skills.

Through a blend of training, equipping, mentoring, advising, and consulting partner nations, ATA has successfully delivered services to over 100,000 law enforcement personnel from more than 150 countries and offers antiterrorism courses divided into 11 main disciplines, including: Police Operations and Law Enforcement Management; Maritime and Police Training; Protection of National Leaders; Police Tactical training and Infrastructure Security.

The disciplines also include Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) and Mass Casualty training; Senior Investigative and Crisis Management; Human Rights, Trends, and Cyber; Explosives; and Homeland Security.