You are here

Home » Local » Chairman, board of curricula centre council appointed

Chairman, board of curricula centre council appointed

By JT - Apr 24,2017 - Last updated at Apr 24,2017

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Monday appointing Adnan Badran as chairman of the National Centre for Developing Curricula's higher council for a renewable three-year term, according to a Royal Court statement. 

The following figures were also appointed as members of the council for the same term: Ahmad Hamdan, Rowaidah Maaitah, Nawal Faouri, Haifa Najjar, Mohammad Abu Rumman and Abdullah Ababneh.

The higher council also includes as members the education and higher education ministers, the head of the Jordan Academy of Arabic, the Kingdom's grand mufti and the president of the Jordan Teachers Association, in their respective capacities, according to the statement. 

The by-law governing the work of the centre was published last week in the Official Gazette. The institution, which is financially and administratively independent, though suprvised by the prime minister, aims to improve the curricula, school textbooks and exams in accordance with the best modern practices and the Kingdom’s needs.

To achieve its goals, the centre functions under the by-law to review and improve the curricula and the evaluation system in preschool, primary and secondary grades, based on the Jordanian educational philosophy within the country’s religious and national value system.

All school textbooks will be developed by the centre and will be reviewed by the education council affiliated with the education ministry.

up
11 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.