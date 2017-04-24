Chairman, board of curricula centre council appointed

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Monday appointing Adnan Badran as chairman of the National Centre for Developing Curricula's higher council for a renewable three-year term, according to a Royal Court statement.

The following figures were also appointed as members of the council for the same term: Ahmad Hamdan, Rowaidah Maaitah, Nawal Faouri, Haifa Najjar, Mohammad Abu Rumman and Abdullah Ababneh.

The higher council also includes as members the education and higher education ministers, the head of the Jordan Academy of Arabic, the Kingdom's grand mufti and the president of the Jordan Teachers Association, in their respective capacities, according to the statement.

The by-law governing the work of the centre was published last week in the Official Gazette. The institution, which is financially and administratively independent, though suprvised by the prime minister, aims to improve the curricula, school textbooks and exams in accordance with the best modern practices and the Kingdom’s needs.

To achieve its goals, the centre functions under the by-law to review and improve the curricula and the evaluation system in preschool, primary and secondary grades, based on the Jordanian educational philosophy within the country’s religious and national value system.

All school textbooks will be developed by the centre and will be reviewed by the education council affiliated with the education ministry.