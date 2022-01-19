Chilly temperatures to prevail until Saturday — JMD

Very cold weather conditions are expected to prevail across the Kingdom until Saturday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — Very cold weather conditions are expected to prevail across the Kingdom until Saturday with a chance of rainfall in the west and light snowfall in high mountainous areas in south on Thursday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Frost formation and freezing conditions are expected in several areas, including the Jordan Valley, with northwesterly brisk wind, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordan Valley and Aqaba will witness less cold than the rest of the Kingdom, according to the forecast.

Temperatures in Amman on Thursday are expected to range between a high of 5°C during the day, dropping to -2°C at night, while in Aqaba mercury levels are forecast to range between a high of 15°C and low of 6°C.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Wednesday urged the public to exercise caution and to stay away from low-lying and flood-prone areas, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also urged the public to make use of rainwater instead of connecting rainwater gutters to sewage networks to avoid clogging, leading to flooding.

The ministry also urged the public to contact the ministry’s unified number on 117116 in case of disruptions.