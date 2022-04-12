Chinese embassy celebrates 45 years of Sino-Jordanian relations

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong during a virtual event to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Jordanian diplomatic relations on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Chinese embassy in Amman on Tuesday celebrated the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Jordanian diplomatic relations in a virtual ceremony attended by a number of diplomats, officials, economists, and those who contributed to enhancing the two countries’ ties, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the virtual celebration, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said: “On April 7, 1977, the People’s Republic of China and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan officially established diplomatic relations, which opened a new page in a history of friendly exchanges between the two peoples that reaches back thousands of years".

“The Sino-Jordanian relations have gotten stronger with time as the countries work together to protect their sovereignty and national security while boosting economic and social development," he added.

“Our relations are a model for coexistence between countries that have different civilisations and governmental systems," the ambassador said, noting that the two countries “continue to work together to defend justice, and we have become among the strongest supporters of the just cause of the Palestinian people and the Arab nation”, he noted.

Chuandong added that China is Jordan’s second largest trading partner in terms of goods, where the bilateral trade volume exceeded $4.4 billion in 2021, 200 times greater than it was prior to the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Investment has also increased, according to Chuandong, who said that Jordanian investment in China was seven times greater in 2021 than in 2020.

The ambassador added that cultural exchange over the past 45 years has seen many achievements on the levels of education, culture, media, and sports, where two Confucius Institutes in Jordan have been established, and many Jordanian universities have created programmes for teaching Chinese and hosted Chinese students looking to learn Arabic.

He also called for creating new opportunities for economic cooperation with Jordan.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi expressed Jordan’s appreciation for Chinese support, particularly in projects related to infrastructure, education, health and development, noting that he looks forward to developing bilateral cooperation in the construction field as well as exchanging expertise.

Jordan appreciates China’s “firm backing” for Arab causes in general and the Palestinian cause in particular, said Foreign Ministry Secretary General Yousef Bataineh.

He highlighted China’s continued support for the Palestinians’ right to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Jordan also appreciates China’s support for the Kingdom’s efforts as well as the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem’s Christian and Muslim holy sites, he said.

Bataineh said that Jordanian-Sino relations have witnessed a boost in various economic, trade and cultural fields.

On the sidelines of the event, a film showcasing the two countries’ ties and their development was screened, as well as a music performance by Jordanian and Chinese singers.