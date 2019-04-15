Chinese embassy organises meeting to discuss investments, ties

AMMAN — The Chinese embassy in Jordan on Monday organised a meeting with representatives from official institutions and the private sector to discuss bilateral economic cooperation between Jordan and China.

“Jordan is a distinguished friend of China, and we believe that the relation between our countries bares great potential, and we must work harder to increase economic, investment, trade and financial cooperation,” stated the Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang, on the sidelines of a meeting with representatives from ministries and institutions.

Pan added that China’s embassy in Jordan had organised the meeting to “discuss the potential of increasing Chinese investment in Jordan, receive ideas for possible projects that could be implemented in the Kingdom and to work through the challenges facing economic cooperation”.

Representatives from the Labour Ministry and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, as well as the Jordan Investment Commission, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the Jordan Tourism Board, the Amman Chamber of Industry and the Amman Chamber of Commerce took part in the discussions.

“The participants have significant experiences in the fields of exports, trade and industry, in addition to over 40 years of experience within the Chinese market. They hold the keys to successful bilateral economic cooperation,” Pan said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Chinese ambassador pointed to a recent interest in infrastructure projects, adding that China was open to discussion on matters of project financing.

“We hope to reach an agreement soon on the funding of large-scale projects pertaining to energy and fuel,” Pan said.

Pan added that China has taken an interest in developing the Kingdom’s human resources as he referenced Huawei’s plans to establish three academies, in cooperation with Jordanian universities, to train 3,000 students in the fields of IT and telecommunications.

He also pointed to a Chinese imports and exports exhibition held last November, adding that the exhibition’s second iteration will be held this coming November, Petra reported.

The ambassador called on Jordanian businessmen and investors to “increase their visits to China to explore potential projects and points of cooperation between the two countries”.