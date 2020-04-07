Civil Service Bureau creates guide for remote work in public sector during COVID-19

AMMAN — The Civil Service Bureau (CSB) on Tuesday circulated a guide for remote work for public sector employees to ministries and government departments.

The guide was prepared in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Jordan within its SIGMA (Support for Improvement in Governance and Management) programme, according to a CSB statement.

CSB President Sameh Nasser said in the statement that the distribution of the guide follows Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz’s decision to extend the curfew and the precautionary measures issued by the government to halt the spread of COVID-19.

According to Nasser, the circulation of the guide reflects the “flexibility” of civil service legislation and the “commitment” of public employees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed the importance of continuing the public sector’s work within the government’s current regulations to protect the safety of employees and citizens and in accordance with the official circulars already issued by the government since the beginning of the crisis regarding remote, part-time and flexible work for public employees.

The CSB has prepared a video guide for remote work instructions and published it through social media channels, he noted, adding that the guide has also been published on its website and official Facebook page.