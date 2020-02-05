Coalition to draft voluntary report on Jordan’s commitment to SDGs

AMMAN — A permanent civil coalition formed by a local women's group met on Wednesday to draft a voluntary report regarding the Kingdom's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Jordanian Civil Coalition for Sustainable Development Goals, which was formed a few years ago, will start working on drafting the SDGs voluntary report by focusing on four main points, said Solidarity is Global Institute (SIGI) Executive Director Asma Khader.

"The coalition includes over 240 individuals from various governorates and organisations in Jordan that aim to prepare the voluntary SGDs report with a focus on education, equality, economic growth, eradicating inequalities, labour and peace, justice and strong entities", Khader told a press conference held at the SIGI office in Amman.

The SDGs are comprehensive and should be implemented in a "transparent and speedy manner" by the government, the executive director stressed.

“It is the responsibility of the government to properly implement these goals without any delay," Khader said.

At the same time, she maintained, SIGI’s responsibility is to focus on "setting our priorities and the priorities of women and children in all parts of the country".

SIGI consultant Shirin Shukri said that the voluntary report will focus on "what still needs to be done in the suggested sectors".

"We will not focus on what is positive because it is done. Our real aim is to pinpoint what needs to be done in the five suggested sectors of the five SDGs," Shukri said.

Shukri used the education sector as an example.

"While we realise that the literacy rate is very high in Jordan, what really needs to be addressed is the weak school curricula, teacher training and school infrastructure improvement, among other issues. We need to be true to ourselves and come up with real solutions," Shukri stressed.

Adopted by the UN's 193 member states at the 2015 Social Good Summit, the 17 SDGs and 169 targets included in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were officially announced in January 2016.

They seek to build on the Millennium Development Goals by realising the human rights of all and achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.